'I ain't going back'

ATHENS BOROUGH – A portion of East Pine Street had to be blocked off on Friday, April 2 after Valley area police and the Bradford County Regional Special Operations Response Team responded to a report of a man in an apartment with a loaded .38 caliber handgun while his mother hid in the bedroom and feared for her life.
According to the criminal complaint, 28-year-old Joseph A. Peters was reportedly mentally unstable and making threats before police were called to the scene of 203 E. Pine St. in Athens Borough just before 2 p.m.
Peters was free on bail following a March 30 high speed pursuit in New York state that ended with him crashing the vehicle, according to court documents. He was also out on supervised bail in Bradford County following a terroristic threats incident that resulted in a year-long order of protection that was set to expire on Dec. 8.
During the incident, those inside the Watkins Barber Shop below the apartment were ordered to stay inside the business until police could safely get them out. Bradford County emergency operations had also prepared a CodeRED emergency alert for neighbors to shelter in place after attempts to communicate with Peters were unsuccessful, but Peters surrendered and was taken into custody at 2L46 p.m. – before the notice could be sent out.
At the time of his surrender, Peters no longer had the handgun and told police he had placed it back into his mother’s safe. Questioning Peters, police learned that he had figured out the combination to the safe three weeks prior and, after learning what type of handgun was inside, began trying to buy ammunition for it at local gun shops. He was eventually able to make a purchase at an unnamed business in the Wysox Township area.
According to police, Peters’ mother was contacted by one of Peters’ friends, who said he had been sending pictures of the gun and threatening messages. After accessing Peters’ phone and seeing the messages herself, she reported him to a supervised bail officer. Once Peters found out that he had been reported, police said he began acting in a violent manner, which prompted the mother to lock herself in the bedroom.
Messages that police noted from a correspondence on the day of the incident included: “They are coming to take me back to jail;” “I’ve loaded the .38;” “I ain’t going back;” and “My head is screwed up right now.”
Police were able to secure a search warrant for two cell phones belonging to Peters, where they found more pictures of the gun and messages he sent to different people going back as far as March 19.
Peters was charged with felony terroristic threats cause serious public inconvenience and misdemeanor person not to possess, use, etc … firearms.
He was arraigned last Monday before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
