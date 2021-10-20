SAYRE – An Ithaca man was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail after allegedly attacking multiple employees at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Sayre police were called to the scene a little before 5 p.m. on Sunday, where a security guard reported that a patient, 40-year-old Gregory Jackson, had bitten a doctor, and was spitting and kicking at doctors and nurses, according to the criminal complaint. Police found Jackson restrained to a bed, but threatening that he was going to fight them and spit on them. A few staff reported being hit or kicked by Jackson, while another said Jackson spit on them and threatened to kill them, and a security guard reported being punched and spit on.
Jackson was placed into custody and taken back to the Sayre Borough Police Department where he attempted to spit on an officer as they started taking his cuffs off, but the spit was blocked by a mask partially covering Jackson’s mouth. Jackson was placed back in handcuffs and shackled for the safety of officers.
Jackson faces six counts of felony aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, and summary harassment – subject other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
