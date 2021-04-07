An Addison, New York man was found guilty of numerous sex offenses Tuesday in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher, who prosecuted the case, a jury found 26-year-old Nicholas Loucks guilty of sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (lack of consent), aggravated indecent assault (minor less than 16 years of age), endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors after a quick deliberation.
Loucks had been in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail leading up to the trial.
Athens Township police charged Loucks in August 2019 after investigating a report from one of the victim’s family members the month prior. According to police, Loucks assaulted the victim, who was 14 at the time, while he, the victim, and the victim’s mother stayed at the Candlewood Suites for Mother’s Day from May 11 to May 12.
Once the victim’s family members became aware of the incident, police said the girl’s mother, Hashly Marie Callear – who was also Loucks’ girlfriend – took the victim’s phone and started deleting incriminating messages from Loucks, saying she didn’t want Loucks to get in trouble, according to police. However, the victim had taken screenshots of the messages and stored them secretly in a folder. Loucks also tried to prevent family from contacting the girl by disconnecting the wi-fi router at his home and by not giving the victim the address, but she was able to provide a GPS location of the residence to her family while on a walk with Loucks and Callear.
Callear pleaded guilty to felony endangering the welfare of children in November 2019, according to court documents, and was sentenced to a minimum 89 days and a maximum 18 months in jail.
The victim, who is now 16 years old, testified as part of Loucks’ trial, according to Gallagher.
Loucks’ sentencing is scheduled for May 6.
