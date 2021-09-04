The Tioga County (New York) Sheriff’s Department and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for information about a 5-year-old boy who was last seen on April 22. According to a news release, Carter Kraszewski of Lockwood is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3 feet 4 inches tall and 41 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department at (607) 687-1010.
featured
Law enforcement looking for information about missing boy
- Photos provided by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
-
-
Latest News
Most Popular
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.