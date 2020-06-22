There are bad ideas, foolishness, and just plain stupidity. Defunding and or eliminating any police department throughout our fruited plain harmonizes all three.
How does such a bizarre concept help anyone except the criminal element?
We live in a fallen world where crime and evil will always exist. Without a police force, whom shall we call? Bill Murray and Ghostbusters? Murray’s too old and the Ghostbusters sequels, awful.
The majority of police officers are decent, conscientious people doing their best in a demanding job. That does not mean that bad cops don’t exist. Most Americans understand that policing is dangerous work and officers put their lives on the line every day, while dealing with the worst of humanity. Police officers need to uphold daily their moral poise and intellectual balance, a difficult proposition in a world seemingly out of control.
The recent murder of George Floyd violates everything that policing stands for resulting in the nation’s most unsettling riots since the Vietnam War. No one has excused Floyd’s murder — including fellow cops. Lost in the mayhem for justice is when businesses are purposely destroyed, especially those in poorer communities, it results in fewer jobs and higher prices for those residents.
Do you find it ironic that houses of worship were closed, while the anarchy got underway? What happened to our religious leaders and the moral authority they once possessed?
Many of our nation’s enemies will interpret these events as just another symptom of America’s decline, something the left delights in as they are using the mayhem to shutdown honest debate.
Shortsighted political pandering in recent times have imperiled police departments’ as victims of mission creep. Officers today are tasked with dealing with domestic violence, drug addiction, homelessness, mental illness, and child abuse – all concerns that society has failed to address.
Such social fiascos run counter to what policing is all about. As a result, these non-policing matters combined with the limited tools of law enforcement were dumped on police departments who carry the weight of forsaken families, dispirited neighborhoods, and fruitless churches.
Police officers are not social workers, priests or teachers, but too often are expected to be.
Increased transparency about offenses by officers should always be the norm. Any time a police officer believes they are above the law, they become the root of the problem. Often no one has their back except the unions that have historically protected unscrupulous cops.
True reform should begin with the police unions.
Union rubrics, however, are negotiated under collective bargaining agreements that make it difficult to remove those who are guilty. This is certainly not a problem unique to law enforcement. The same holds true for public school unions that protect lousy teachers.
Defunding police budgets will only result in longer response times, less training and lower pay that will attract less qualified applicants. Moreover, residuals like insurances will increase for all most especially those law-abiding, black and Latino residents of the most vulnerable neighborhoods.
My Dad spent a career on the NYPD and was forever taciturn about the job. One issue he did vocalize years after he retired was how militarized police departments across the country were becoming. This troubled him. Increased militarization is not a solution he believed; rather it underscores how big the problem truly is, which foundationally is a morality issue.
An intact and functional nuclear family would go a long way in reducing society’s profound dependence on law enforcement. Only by acknowledging the truth of the human condition, while embracing accountability for our own actions will we find a path forward.
Perhaps if Black Lives Matters spent their time and energy setting up neighborhood watches and working with police instead of against them to root out the criminal element, the results would tremendously favor the overall common good.
A great cop is an asset to any community, just as a teacher is.
If police departments were disbanded under the defunding dictum now being promoted by the left, the fabric of the nation would turn into tatters.
Some Congressional Democrats are on board as are many in the mainstream media. Such implied leftist revelry highlights how they will do anything to derail the re-election of Donald J. Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.