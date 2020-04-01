A Cameron, New York man faces charges after allegedly fighting with security, then police, this past weekend at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
According to Sayre police, 29-year-old Joshua Lee Lewis was admitted to the hospital after attempting to jump in front of a train Friday night, but was only sideswiped. Police were dispatched to the hospital Saturday for an out of control psychiatric patient. There, police said Lewis, who showed signs of methamphetamine use, was attempting to leave the sixth floor on one of the elevators but was blocked by security. Not long after police arrived, Lewis ran around a corner to an elevator bay, where a member of security was waiting for him. The officer, although he was slammed against the elevator, ended up on top of Lewis, who continued to struggle — punching and head-butting one officer trying to help, yelling at police, and kicking another officer. After several minutes of struggling, Lewis had to be tased so that he could be handcuffed. Lewis eventually calmed down, and was released from handcuffs so that he could undergo mental health treatment.
Lewis was arraigned and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Sunday in lieu of $50,000 bail.
He was charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
