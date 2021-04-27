An Athens Township man faces charges after allegedly speeding away from police early Friday morning.
According to court documents, an Athens Township officer ended up behind 25-year-old Suede Dakota Reed after he pulled out of the C&N parking lot around 5 a.m. that morning. While he headed north, police said Reed’s vehicle reached 48 mph in the 35 mph zone.
Police tried to pull Reed over once Reed entered the Route 220 north ramp off of Wilawana Road, but he sped off and cut off a vehicle before turning onto Yanuzzi Drive. Police said Reed passed another vehicle with oncoming traffic and then turned onto the I-86 west onramp. Before calling off the pursuit due to safety concerns, the police cruiser had reached 89 mph.
After notifying Chemung County authorities, police identified Reed by his vehicle registration and with the help of the Elmira Heights Police Department, located Reed’s vehicle at CAF USA, where they believed he was employed. Police also found Reed’s cell phone number, but were unsuccessful when they tried to call him twice. That evening, Reed called the police department’s number back.
Reed was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary reckless driving, and summary driving at safe speed.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
