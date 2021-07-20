NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Nichols, New York man faces multiple trespassing and drug charges after he allegedly walked into the wrong house in North Towanda Township and fell asleep.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Justin Ryan Fiske had entered the Old Mills Road home without the family noticing on July 11. The couple and their children discovered Fiske around 4 p.m. as he was putting his shoes on, and he fled the residence after the woman yelled at him.
Fiske, who was wearing a black shirt, cargo shorts and no shoes, was arrested following a traffic stop at 101 Hawkins Road in North Towanda Township. Police noted that Fiske had an expired license, and his white Suzuki Grand Vitare had an expired registration.
Fiske stated he knew he was being pulled over because he woke up in the wrong house and left when he was yelled at and did not know where he was, according to police. A search of Fiske and his vehicle allegedly produced a clear glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue and two bags of suspected methamphetamine.
Fiske faces charges of felony criminal trespass, entering a structure, felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving an unregistered vehicle and summary driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
