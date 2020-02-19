Man jailed on $50K bail after allegedly fleeing Sayre police

SAYRE BOROUGH — A town of Barton man now faces charges after allegedly fleeing Sayre police back in October 2019.
Police responded to the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 20 after a woman had entered the store saying she wanted a man to get out of her vehicle but he would not, according to court documents. That man was later identified as 38-year-old Peter Luis Venegas.
As police approached the scene, they reported seeing a white SUV driving recklessly and doing donuts in the parking lot of Williams Subaru. The vehicle then left the parking lot and sped across Spring Street, jumping the curb and nearly ending up on the sidewalk, before crossing back onto the road and nearly colliding with the responding police vehicle. Police said they had to swerve off of the roadway to avoid a collision.
During the pursuit down Spring Street, Venegas sped up to between 70 and 80 mph, passed a Valley Taxi vehicle, and then nearly rolled the SUV after after losing control of it around the curve where the roadway turns to Mohawk Street, according to police. Another officer responding to the scene had to take evasive maneuvers so that his vehicle didn’t hit the SUV.
Venegas jumped out of the vehicle without putting it in park and ran north into a wooded area where police lost sight of him. Police searched the area but were unable to find him.
Police interviewed utility workers who had observed Venegas and the woman fighting in the SUV before the pursuit. According to police, the workers saw the woman exit the vehicle and then Venegas chase her down and grab her. They then yelled at Venegas to let her go, which he did before getting back in the vehicle.
Around 5:30 a.m., police were notified that Venegas had showed up to a Lehigh Avenue residence he was known to frequent, but he was told to leave. Another search of the area was unsuccessful.
Venegas was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; the misdemeanors of resisting arrest, marijuana — small amount personal use, recklessly endangering another person; and the summary violations of reckless driving and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Venegas was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail Monday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
