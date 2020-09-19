The man behind the wheel of a crash that killed an elderly couple last year in Monroe Borough pleaded guilty to two counts of felony homicide by vehicle and one count of misdemeanor DUI Thursday.
Nathan Charles Beers, 27, of Towanda, was driving under the influence and speeding on Route 414 on May 11, 2019 when he hit another vehicle head on as it was turning left from the Burlington Turnpike, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Florence Planishek and her husband Albert Planishek were pronounced dead at the scene by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman. Beers was life-flighted from the scene to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Police noted that EMTs smelled alcohol as they pulled him from his vehicle, and that he later admitted to drinking Jim Beam, beer, and shots of whiskey while speaking with nurses. His blood alcohol concentration was .186%. A scan of his vehicle’s airbag control module revealed a pre-crash speed of 94 miles per hour.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, Beers is facing a minimum of six years in state prison upon sentencing.
