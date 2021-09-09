STANDING STONE TOWNSHIP – A Wellsboro man was flown to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for suspected serious injuries after he was ejected from his motorcycle after losing control of it on Route 6 last Thursday.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report released Wednesday, 21-year-old Edward W. McCloskey was traveling east at a high rate of speed around 2:40 p.m. when he overcompensated for a left-hand curve and went off of the roadway. The motorcycle struck a traffic sign and then continued into a concrete barrier, which threw McCloskey from the seat of his BMW S1000 RR.
Fulmer’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The Wysox Fire Company and Guthrie EMS also assisted at the scene.
McCloskey faces a traffic violation related to the crash.
