LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP – Charges will be filed against a Litchfield Township man after Pennsylvania State Police said they found a missing utility drone in a trash can near his home.
According to police report released Thursday, Exelon Business Services was contracted through Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative to inspect their utility poles and was utilizing drones for the work around 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. A drone operator reported losing contact with a drone after hearing multiple gun shots in the area.
Police found the drone at a home along Allerage Way. They said the homeowner, 55-year-old Gregory Ferro, admitted to placing the drone in the trash but “did not want to discuss how it had happened.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.