Man who crashed into Brocktown Road home now facing multiple DUI, other charges

The man behind the wheel of a truck that damaged a home and shed along Brocktown Road in Monroe Township a few months back now faces three different misdemeanor DUI charges along with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and eight summary violations.
According to a criminal complaint filed Sept. 10, 31-year-old Zachary Lee Barber’s black Dodge Dakota was found partially in the shed at the 2283 Brocktown Road property when Pennsylvania State Police arrived on scene shortly after 10 a.m. on June 30. Barber, of New Albany, was found in a field about a mile away from the crash scene.
Police said Barber admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, and that he had a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine in the center console of his truck. Police found the pipe after obtaining a search warrant for the impounded vehicle on July 2. Blood testing results provided to police on July 23 showed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, delta-9 carboxy THC and delta-9 THC in Barber’s system after the crash.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.