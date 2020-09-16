A Columbia Cross Roads man is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a pursuit from Athens Borough into Southport in Chemung County.
According to court documents, police tried pulling over 29-year-old Michael Edward Comstock on South Main Street due to a driver side brake light that wasn’t working and an unreadable registration, Comstock, who was driving a Nissan Maxima, continued down South Main Street before turning north on Route 220, and then onto Wilawana Road and across the New York state border, with speeds reaching around 90 miles per hour. Comstock was apprehended near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Cedar Street in Southport after crashing his car.
Police said the license plate was found to be a paper photograph of a registration beneath a layer of tape.
Comstock was taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital by responding EMS, where police said he ended up admitting to using methamphetamine about a half hour before the pursuit. Comstock also had a passenger in the vehicle.
Comstock was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and multiple summary violations.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.
