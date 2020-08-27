BY THE REVIEW
Two men were charged with felony theft by unlawful taking after more than $2,800 ended up missing from the Burger King in North Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to the restaurant on June 18, where a district manager said two deposits for PS Bank didn’t appear to be made, according to court documents. In reviewing surveillance video from the dates in question, police said one video, recorded June 10, shows store manager Jason Larue Saiers, 34, of Monroeton, counting a $1,395.43 deposit and then handing it to employee Paul Singh, 32, of Towanda, before Singh leaves the view of the camera. On the other video, recorded June 15, Saiers is seen counting a $1,421 deposit before pocketing it and leaving the view of the camera.
After being taken into custody on June 18, Singh told police he took the deposit to the bank and didn’t know why it was missing. He also said he went with Saiers on June 15 to make that deposit. When Saiers was questioned, he told police he had given both deposits to Singh and was hadn’t been in a car with the employee.
Singh’s case is currently making its way through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, while Saiers is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr, which is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Both men are free on non-monetary supervised bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.