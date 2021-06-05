Milan man sentenced for producing child pornography
WILLIAMSPORT – A Milan man was sentenced to 348 months of jail followed by a 10-year supervised release term Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.
Dyllan Rose, 27, was charged in connection with producing child pornography. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Rose sexually abused a 5-year-old and sent images of the abuse over the internet.
The case was brought about through Project Safe Childhood, which utilizes federal, state, and local resources to locate and apprehend those who sexually exploit children and identify and rescue victims. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur handled the prosecution.
