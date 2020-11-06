MONROE BOROUGH – The Pennsylvania State Police is currently looking for Kyle Decker after burglarizing a residence in Monroe Borough.
According to the police, PSP Towanda arrived on scene in response to a call at about 4:04 p.m. on Oct. 10. Decker had fled the scene before the troopers arrived.
The report claims that he broke the victim’s front door jamb and lock, valued at $30, and the victim’s phone, valued at $599.99.
Decker is considered a wanted person. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
