Monroeton man faces multiple child pornography felonies

Sibly

MONROETON — A Monroeton man faces multiple child pornography felonies after being remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $350,000.

Lucas James Sibly, 25, was allegedly in possession of at least 25 images and two videos depicting children under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit acts, according to special agents of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He was in possession of child pornography from May 18, 2022 to present. Court documents state that Sibly may have uploaded around 80 files, including 69 images and three videos of child pornography to a Google account.

