MONROETON — A Monroeton man faces multiple child pornography felonies after being remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $350,000.
Lucas James Sibly, 25, was allegedly in possession of at least 25 images and two videos depicting children under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit acts, according to special agents of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He was in possession of child pornography from May 18, 2022 to present. Court documents state that Sibly may have uploaded around 80 files, including 69 images and three videos of child pornography to a Google account.
A search warrant of Sibly’s residence was signed by Judge Jonathan Wilcox on May 10 and executed the next day at 6:40 a.m., according to court documents. The warrant was executed by Pennsylvania State Police and special agents of the Attorney General’s Office. Sibly’s cell phone was seized during the search warrant. Authorities spoke with Sibly and he provided them his former and current phone numbers. Police discovered that both phone numbers were attached to the Google account used to upload child pornography.
As he spoke to police, Sibly admitted to viewing child pornography, including content that featured a five-year-old child, police said. He last viewed the content a week prior to the search warrant’s execution. Sibly stated that he had a Google account and “could not remember the Gmail account but assumed it got shut down because of child pornography,” court documents show.
Sibly was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on May 11. He faces charges that include 27 counts of felony child pornography and felony criminal use of communication facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.