A Bradford County jury found a Monroeton man guilty but mentally ill for a felony charge of person not to possess a firearm.
John M. Johnson, age 37, was found guilty by a jury of seven men and five women for an incident which occurred on Oct. 23, 2019 on Spencer Lane in Franklin Township. On that date, state parole agent Bryan Berry arrived at the Johnson residence to check on Johnson. Johnson had previously been convicted of delivery of a controlled substance, burglary, and criminal trespass and was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. During the agent’s search of Johnson, Berry discovered a .22 caliber long rifle hidden down Johnson’s pant leg. Johnson was taken into custody and the state police were called and the criminal charge was filed.
At the trial, the defendant’s attorney raised an insanity defense claiming that either Johnson did not know what he was doing, or that he did not understand that what he was doing was wrong. The defense called Dr. George Sowerby, a psychiatrist, to testify as to Johnson’s psychiatric state. Johnson testified on his own behalf, and his mother, Pearl Johnson, testified as well. Steve Wilmot, a counselor at the jail, was also called as a defense witness.
In one of the quicker verdicts in the history of Bradford County, the jury returned its guilty verdict in less than a half-hour.
The trial was overseen by President Judge Maureen T. Beirne. The commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Chad M. Salsman. Because of the COVID pandemic, this was only the second jury trial Salsman has litigated as district attorney. Both have resulted in guilty verdicts. Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. Johnson faces up to 10 years in state prison.
A defendant who is found guilty but mentally ill may be given any sentence that may lawfully be imposed on any person convicted of the same crime. However, before imposing sentence, the court must hold a hearing and make findings concerning the defendant’s current mental condition and need for treatment. The law provides that a defendant who is severely mentally disabled and in need of treatment at the time of sentencing will, consistent with available resources, be furnished such treatment as is psychiatrically or psychologically indicated for his or her mental illness. The Mental Health Procedures Act of Pennsylvania dictates where and how a defendant will be treated, for example, whether in prison or in a mental treatment facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.