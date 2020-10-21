GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the burglary of more than $3,000 worth of items from a welding rig and residence in Granville Township earlier this month.
According to police, the theft took place sometime between 1 p.m. Oct.10 and 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at 332 Coolbaugh Hill Road. The suspect or suspects were able to take $2,250 in copper by cutting welding rig leads, while also taking $170 in jumper cables, two new truck tractor wheels valued at $600, and two damaged truck tractor wheels valued at $100.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
