By the Review
NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Multiple teenagers face charges of possessing alcohol in North Towanda Township on June 6.
Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a fight happening on K and D Lane at 2 a.m.
When they arrived, police found several minors under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in multiple citations being filed, according to court documents.
The eight arrestees include a 16-year-old female of Towanda; an 18-year-old male of Chemung; an 18-year-old male of Waverly; a 16-year-old male of Sayre; a 15-year-old female of Towanda; a 15-year-old female of Stevensville; a 17-year-old female of Athens and a 16-year-old male of Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.