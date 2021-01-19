Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that Matthew John Edling, 37, of New Albany Borough was charged with felony for theft by unlawful taking – movable property, and unauthorized use of motor/other vehicle for an incident on Jan. 13 and was then charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana– small amount – personal use, and firearms not to be carried without a license once police found him in the stolen vehicle on Jan. 15.
The criminal complaint reads that at approximately 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, a trooper was dispatched to a Main Street residence in New Albany borough in response to a theft of a motor vehicle.
The victim said that Edling had stolen the silver 2019 Tundra earlier that morning at about 7:15 a.m.
A spare set of keys was also taken from inside the residence. Edling at no time was granted permission to drive or take the car.
Edling was wanted by police for two days until PSP received information about a stolen vehicle at about 7:30 a.m. in New Albany Park.
Once a trooper arrived on scene he was able to observe a male that matched his description sitting inside the running car.
After multiple commands, Edling exited the vehicle on his own and was taken into custody. At that moment the trooper noticed a firearm sitting on the driver seat in plain view.
The trooper searched the car when the victim arrived at the park at about 8:15 a.m.
The search uncovered a Smith and Wesson 22a-1 with 10 rounds in the magazine and a blue glass smoking device with suspected drug residue.
Edling admitted that he had the gun in the car as well as marijuana on his person. A search resulted in finding a small clear baggie containing suspected marijuana.
Edling’s preliminary hearings for these separate charges are set for 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 20.
