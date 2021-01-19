BY the review
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that Dana Cabucci, 52, of New Albany, was charged with misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct – engage in fighting, simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct after allegedly firing off his shotgun at a juvenile riding a bike down the street.
Before a trooper arrived at his New Albany borough residence on Dec. 13, 2020, Cabucci had fired a shotgun outside his home.
The trooper noted at the scene that Cabucci had a strong odor of alcohol, glassy eyes and slurred speech.
He admitted to having “over 12 beers,” according to the criminal complaint.
Cabucci told the trooper that he believed the victims were “sneaking around his property” even though he claimed he never saw them.
He said he fired a couple of rounds into the air and then brought the shotgun back inside. The trooper found a spent 12-gauge shotgun shell on the front yard and observed a camo Mossberg 835 12-gauge shotgun with two live 12-gauge shells in the magazine tube inside the residence. The shotgun’s safety was on.
The trooper then interviewed a relative of the juvenile victim, who said they were out riding bikes when Cabucci walked out of his house and began to yell at them and threaten them with physical harm.
The relative said that when they told Cabucci to “shut his mouth,” he entered his home and came back out with a shotgun.
The two claimed that Cabucci shot at them and that they ran for their lives.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.