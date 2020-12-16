Nichols teen killed in crash

TOWN OF CANDOR – A 16-year-old from Nichols was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday in the Town of Candor.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in New York, Jacob B. Rogers was driving south on Park Settlement Road just before 10 p.m. when his 2003 Toyota Camry left the roadway and overturned on its roof. Rogers was found dead at the scene. The vehicle had one other passenger, who was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is being investigated by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit.
Deputies were assisted by the Owego Police Department, New York State Police, Candor Fire Department, Weltonville Fire Department, Candor EMS, Guthrie Air, and the Tioga County Hazardous Material Response Team.
