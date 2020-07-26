TOWN OF NEWARK VALLEY – A New York State Police trooper shot a man in the Town of Newark Valley Thursday afternoon after police say the man approached them with a shotgun pointed in their direction after refusing to drop the weapon.
The New York State Police, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday. According to police, a man at the residence had fired at least one shot before police arrived on scene. The unidentified man refused to drop the shotgun after being ordered to do so. He then approached officers with the shotgun pointed at them, which prompted a trooper to shoot him.
Maine Emergency Squad transported the man to UHS Wilson Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.
The incident is under investigation.
