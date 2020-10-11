By the Review
Federal investigators say the amount of time children are now spending on the internet for both school and socialization due to COVID-19 can put them more at risk from sexual predators.
On Friday, U.S. Attorneys for the Northern and Western districts of New York, along with members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came together to warn parents.
“Children are spending more time online, for school, for clubs, and for playdates. Parents don’t know all the apps or how to use them, but sexual predators do. They know where the kids are and how to reach them. Just as parents taught kids to be safe at home by locking the doors at night, parents must learn how to keep kids safe online. Computers can be scary. The internet can be intimidating. But in this case, ignorance is not bliss,” said Antoinette T. Bacon, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York. “The Department of Justice is committed to keeping kids safe. We will continue to pursue online sexual predators, and with increased awareness on the part of parents and communities, we will stop even more.”
James Kennedy, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, said these crimes often transcend jurisdictional boundaries and requires that prosecutors from different regions work together.
“Working together, we will use our prosecutorial resources to do all that we can to protect our kids, but we cannot do it alone,” said Kennedy, who called on parents and other adults to monitor their children’s activity online.
Officials highlighted resources that can help keep children safe, including a tool kit at SafetyPledge.org, the FIB’s Safe Online Surfing page at SOS.FBI.gov, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s NetSmartz.org, which includes tip sheets, tool kits, and games and videos about safety for children.
“Make no mistake about it, investigating and arresting online predators is a top priority for the FBI and our office is leading the charge locally in keeping our most vulnerable safe from the monsters who lurk behind their keyboards. These disturbing individuals are preying on innocent children online and our office is working with our partners to aggressively pursue justice for their victims,” said Thomas Relford, special agent in charge with the FBI Albany Field Office.
