SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of tools worth over $2,000 at a regional utility company in Forksville Borough, Sullivan County.

Between July 22 to 23, an unknown thief or thieves stole eight tools from Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative, located at 2675 Route 87, according to police. Troopers were informed of the theft on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

