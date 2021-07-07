TROY TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for information regarding some vandalism reported at the Troy Fairgrounds last month.
During the afternoon of June 7, police were called to Alparon Park to investigate the damages, which included toilets, a bathroom stall, and a picnic table, according to a news release. A fire extinguisher had also been emptied.
Police noted that damages were under $1,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.