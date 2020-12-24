ALBANY TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Game Commission-Northeast Regional Office said that Brian Keith Hicks, 54, and Christopher Cyril Acham, 36, of Tunkhannock, were charged with the schedule 3 felonies for aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, aggravated cruelty to animals – causing SBI or death, conspiracy – aggravated cruelty to animals – causing SBI or death, conspiracy – aggravated cruelty to animals, the misdemeanors for animal cruelty, and the use of device/method prohibited by Controlled Hunting Access Program, unlawful kill/take big game-closed season, and drive or disturb game after an incident that occured on Sunday.
A State Game Warden traveled to the area of Hatch Hill Road near Chilson Road in Albany Township at about 3:27 a.m. after the PGC received a call about alleged abuse of a white-tailed deer.
The caller said that Acham had struck the deer with his employer, Hicks’ truck. They provided the PGC with a detailed description of both men and a video recording the abuse, namely Hicks removing the left rear leg of the deer with a knife as it was still clearly alive and moving.
The SGW later learned that at the same time, Acham was recording the event on his phone while making comments on his perspective of the abuse.
Acham’s video accurately depicted the abuse filmed by the caller, according to the criminal complaint.
Once he arrived on scene, the SGW was able to recover the body of the dead deer with its left rear leg missing.
Officials confirmed the next day that the work vehicle was involved in a collision with a white-tailed deer and that Hicks and Acham were the drivers at the time.
The criminal complaint reads that the PGC has reason to believe that further evidence including more parts of the deer, the cell phone that was used for recording, and the knife that was used in the abuse is located at a residence in Tunkhannock.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.
