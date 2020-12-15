Police: 16-year-old scammed out of $1,700
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP – A 16-year-old girl recently was scammed out of $1,700, according to Pennsylvania State Police, and now troopers are investigating.
According to a police report, the theft took place Nov. 23. Police said the girl was attempting to buy a truck and ended up with $1,700 worth of eBay gift cards stolen.
State police investigating tool theft from home
WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of multiple tools from a Pennsylvania Avenue property in Wysox Township.
According to the police report, the theft took place sometime during the overnight hours between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The stolen items were a Craftsman drill valued at $50, Worx drill valued at $30, Porter-Cable hammer drill valued at $50, and various hand tools with a $20 value.
Police noted that no force was used during the burglary.
Police: Man uninjured following rollover crash
WARREN TOWNSHIP – A LeRaysville man ended up uninjured following a rollover crash last Thursday in Warren Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 42-year-old Adam P. Yoachim was traveling north on LeRaysville Road when a deer darted out in front of his 2002 Ford Taurus. As Yoachim swerved to miss the deer, he lost control of the car, causing it to go into a ditch and then roll onto its roof.
