Retail theft/drugs
Olivia May Stroud, 43, of Troy, was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary retail theft stemming from a Sept. 20, 2020 incident at Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, Stroud was taken into custody for taking $56.65 in household goods from the retailer. When her purse was searched at the police station, officers found a pill grinder with a number of unidentified pills as well as a baggie containing white powder that Stroud said was heroin. Police also found three plastic snort tubes with a powdery residue on them. When she was taken back to her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, police saw a water bond in one of the vehicle’s cup holders. As police searched the vehicle further, they uncovered a black case with a digital scale, multiple wax paper bags, and numerous small Ziploc-style baggies, which are commonly used in drug dealing. The case also contained 6.06 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Stroud was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 2.
Assault
Otto Raymond Miller, 51, of Sayre, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment and summary public drunkenness after Athens Township police responded to a report of an unwanted individual at a Robb Street residence.
When police arrived at the scene, Miller was yelling into the home from the front door area, according to court documents. When he walked toward the roadway, police noted that he was very unsteady on his feet and slurring his words. While interviewing one of the victims, police noticed red marks on their neck, which the victim said was from a previous altercation that day.
Miller was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Drugs
Jeremy Joseph Guida, 27, of Athens, was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked, summary driving unregistered vehicle, and summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility following a Feb. 27 traffic stop.
According to police, a white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Guida was spotted traveling west on West Pine Street with a New York inspection sticker in the windshield but a Pennsylvania registration. Guida told police that he had just purchased the vehicle and provided its New York title and bill of sale, but admitted that his license was suspended and the vehicle was not registered or insured. The plate on the vehicle was borrowed for the pickup. Police also found a pill crusher in his waist band with a white powder inside, and two orange straw halves with white powder on them. Guida told police that Percocet was in the pill crusher, which he didn’t have a prescription for.
Guida was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Hit-and-run
Mindy Marie Hobbie, 42, of Athens, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct following a Nov. 27, 2020 hit-and-run on Front Street, near the intersection with Glen Valley Road, in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township Police, Hobbie was passing another vehicle, but struck its front end with the rear of her vehicle while merging back. The vehicles pulled into the Dandy Mini Mart in Athens Borough where the victim contacted police, but Hobbie ended up driving away. When police caught up with Hobbie at her Front Street home, they said she was argumentative. Police were called back to the home after Hobbie claimed she was assaulted. During this response, she destroyed a grill and claimed she wanted to kill herself. She ran away from police when they tried to grab her arm to take her to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a mental health evaluation and had to be tackled.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Drug possession
Odessa Marie Pentycofe, 23, no address provided, was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a Feb. 20 domestic disturbance at a Desmond Street apartment.
According to Sayre police, it took between two and three minutes for Pentycofe to answer the door, and when she did she appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant with blood-shot glassy eyes. Blood could also be seen coming from a hole on her left chest that appeared to be from a hypodermic needle. Police found a drug kit in a walk-in closet full of loaded needles with a white substance along with what was believed to be blood. There was also a mirror with residue, baggies with purported heroin.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Drug possession
Tiffany Marie Chandler, 29, no address provided, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a Jan. 30 traffic stop.
According to Sayre police, an officer stopped a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee shortly after midnight due to a loud exhaust while patrolling Cayuta Street. Chandler, a front seat passenger in the vehicle, appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant and conveyed conflicting stories of where she was coming from and where she was going. Police found her in possession of a pill bottle with several suboxone strips inside and a needle loaded with crystal methamphetamine that also contained blood droplets.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 30.
DUI
Maria J. Swinarski, 55, no address provided, was charged with misdemeanors of DUI: controlled substance – first offense, DUI alcohol or controlled substance – controlled substance, DUI alcohol or controlled substance – controlled substance and alcohol, summary disregard traffic lane and summary fail to keep right following a Jan. 31 traffic stop.
According to Sayre police, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Swinarski completely crossed the center line twice while traveling along North Lehigh Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Police said Swinarski, once out of her vehicle, lost her balance several times and admitted to smoking weed and drinking alcohol earlier in the day. Field sobriety and blood testing followed.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 26.
DUI
Dylan Tyler Moshier, 20, of Waverly, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – first offense, two misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance – controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic, misdemeanor possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a Nov. 28, 2020 traffic stop.
According to Sayre police, a 2004 Nissan Frontier was observed making a right hand turn at a red light at the intersection of West Lockhart Street and North Keystone Avenue, where it wasn’t permitted, around 8:36 p.m.
Moshier was found to have several felony warrants out of Virginia. A search of Moshier uncovered a small baggie with a green leafy substances that smelled like marijuana and a container with concentrated THC tabs.
After being taken to the police station, Moshier was given field sobriety testing due to his blood shot glassy eyes and slow reaction times.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 12.
