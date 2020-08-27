False reports
Canton Borough Police Department has charged Debrah L. Dewalt, 52, of Albrightsville with making a false report and defiantly trespassing on a posted property following an incident on June 14.
According to police records, officers were dispatched to West Main Street after Dewalt reported that she heard a gunshot in the apartment building she was currently in.
Court documents state that when officers arrived on scene they were told an individual had been shot and was in the rear parking lot, but no individuals were found in the parking lot or upon search of the building and there were no signs of struggle found.
Before leaving the premises officers found the individual they were told had been shot and found that they were not injured in any way, had not been shot and that they were “surprised to hear the nature of the call.”
A recording from the 911 center clearly recorded Dewalt stating that the victim had been shot in the chest, was bleeding from the chest and that Dewalt was administering first aid at the time of the call, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dewalt on Sept. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
