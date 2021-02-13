Possession
Troy Borough Police Department has charged Shawn Daniel Wagner, 33, of Troy with intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Jan. 12.
According to court documents, Wagner was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia after he was at a residence where another individual was being visited by a Pennsylvania State Parole officer.
Police records state that Wagner was found in possession of two small purple containers labeled “temparin,” one that contained “hard white residue” and the other which contained a clear plastic bag with white, powdery substance that Wagner told police was heroin.
Needles were found in a jacket that Wagner told police belonged to him and suboxone pills, a glass container with residue, a broken smoking device, a clear smoking device with residue and other drug paraphernalia was found in a backpack that Wagner also claimed as his.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wagner on March 3 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
