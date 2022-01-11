Strangulation
An Ulster man faces felony strangulation charges for an alleged incident in the township on Jan. 4.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they were dispatched to Blue Jay Lane for an active domestic and they interviewed a witness who alleged that there was a physical altercation between the victim and 40-year-old Victor Manuel Godines.
The victim alleged that Godines struck him in the face and wrapped his hands around his neck, which cut off his breathing and police saw recent physical injuries around the victim’s neck, so he was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital to be evaluated, according to court documents.
Police spoke with Godines who allegedly admitted to hitting the victim and stated that he felt threatened by the victim with a knife, court documents show.
Godines faces charges of felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and was given a $25,000 unsecured bail, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
