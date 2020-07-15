Possession
Two people face multiple charges after Sayre police pulled over a Dodge Nitro on July 4.
According to police, the vehicle was initially spotted traveling at a high rate of speed east on Cayuta Street and then failed to stop for a flashing red light on North Thomas Avenue before crossing into the opposite lane of travel. Approaching the vehicle, police smelled burned marijuana. The driver, 20-year-old Kristopher Lee Watkins of North Towanda Township, admitted to recently smoking marijuana while the front seat passenger, 20-year-old Kaitlynn Elizabeth Cornish of Milan, told police they could find a small glass jar with marijuana in the weeds nearby that she claimed “might have fallen out of the car.” Police also found several marijuana buds and shake on her seat, on the passenger side floor board, and in the center console area. A plastic straw that could be used for rolling a blunt was also found in the center console.
Cornish was charged with misdemeanor charges of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Watkins was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic; possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary careless driving and disregard flashing red signal.
