Simple Assault
Troy Borough Police Department has charged both Doyle Kipp Bonnell, 21, of Troy and Katrina Morse, 32, of Troy with simple assault and harassment by physical contact following an incident on Oct. 22.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a Troy residence after a report of domestic abuse.
Court records show that after arriving on scene, Morse told police that Bonnell “wanted money from her and she didn’t want to give him any” and that he had picked up her purse and attempted to take money from it so she grabbed it and he pushed her, causing her to fall into a chair.
Bonnell told police that Morse had money that was his and that he had attempted to remove it from her purse. Bonnell stated that when Morse grabbed onto the purse that he was holding the strap broke and the force of her pulling made her fall into the chair, according to police records.
Court records state that Bonnell also told the officer that after falling, Morse hit him in the face twice.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for both Bonnell and Morse on Dec. 23 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
