Possession
A Dushore man faces charges of possession on July 24.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they initiated a traffic stop on a car driving erratically on Route 220 near the intersection of State Route 414 in Monroe Township.
The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Cameron Decker who allegedly admitted to possessing marijuana and a vehicle search led to police seizing a clear bag with suspected marijuana, an unlabeled pill bottle with suspected marijuana and a water bong made from a Twister bottle and a cup with drug residue, according to court documents.
Decker faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
