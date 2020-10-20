Retail theft
Michael Spencer, 50, and Keria Stahle, 23, both of Elmira, New York, were charged with misdemeanors for retail theft and engaging in criminal conspiracy.
The Athens Township Police Department said that officers were dispatched to Walmart at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Sept. 28 in response to a call about a suspected customer walking out with unpaid merchandise.
A Walmart associate told ATPD that they had stopped a female customer with a cart containing two 50-inch TVs, two Roomba vacuums, two boxes of hair dye and a drink. When asked for her receipt, Stahle checked her purse and pockets, said that it must have been in her car, then left and didn’t return to the store.
After gaining access to camera surveillance footage and photos on Oct. 1, officers said they were able to uncover that Stahle and Spencer entered the store at about 5:52 p.m on the evening of the theft. Spencer loaded the cart with items as Stahle pushed it around the store. Stahle brought it up through a closed register, then walked into the bathroom. Spencer met her at the cart after briefly speaking with an associate, and the two attempted to leave the store with the unpaid items valued at $906.32.
ATPD said that the footage showed Spencer leaving the store when the associate asked Stahle for the receipt, and later shows Stahle following Spencer to the car.
Their preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24.
Assault
Joseph Firestine, 43, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors of simple assault and harassment - subject other to physical contact.
The Athens Borough Police Department said that they dispatched two officers to Firestine’s residence on Oct. 16. The officers approached the home from two different directions and reported that Firestine was confrontational and aggressive. He was detained and processed.
The officers noted that the victim’s neck had two fresh red marks where Firestine had choked them to the point where they couldn’t speak.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.