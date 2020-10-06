Sexual abuse of children
Grant Michael McClain, 18, of Laceyville, was charged with child pornography and corruption of minors for exchanging sexually explicit photos, videos, and messages with a minor on Snapchat.
Pennsylvania State Police reported that McClain admitted that he had those conversations with the minor while speaking with an officer on Sept. 13.
McClain was set at a $25,000 bail at county jail at Bradford County Correctional Facility. His formal arraignment is for 8:30 a.m on Oct. 26.
Drug distribution
Ty Matthew Davis, 25, of Sayre, was charged with the possession/use of drug paraphernalia for the purposes of storing and using methamphetamine.
On Aug. 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a call in Litchfield Township to check on someone who was suspected of being on drugs. After a follow-up visit, police made contact with Davis, who consented for them to search his backpack. Police then found baggies, jars, and a pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
Davis’s preliminary hearing will be on 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Drug possession
Brandon Valle, 21, of Towanda, was charged with the possession/use of drug paraphernalia for a small amount of marijuana with the intent of personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police said they were out looking for a reported suspicious person attempting to gain entry into an unoccupied structure on July 29. Valle fit the description as he was walking in the area and consented for police to search his gym bag. Police then found a baggie of marijuana and a smoking device.
Valle’s preliminary hearing will be on 3 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Welfare fraud
Tracy Miller, 48, of Wyalusing, was charged for withholding her daughter’s income from the Bradford County Assistance Office and continuing to use food stamps.
According to the Office of State Inspector General, Miller obtained $2,184 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from on or about March 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2019.
Her preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Health care fraud
Charles Saxon, 54, of Towanda, was charged for failing to report his employment and income to the Bradford County Assistance Office and continuing to receive medical assistance benefits.
According to the Office of State Inspector General, Saxon has obtained $7,577.57 in medical assistance since Oct. 15, 2017.
His preliminary hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Welfare fraud
Megan Randall, 28, of Rome, was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to report her employment and income to the Bradford County Assistance Office and continuing to use food stamps.
The Office of State Inspector General reported that from on or about Dec. 1, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2018, Randall unlawfully obtained $2,175.00 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Randall’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Health care fraud
Stephanie Jordan, 42, of Sayre, was charged for failing to report her employment to the Bradford County Assistance Office while continuing to receive medical assistance benefits.
The Office of State Inspector General reported that from on or about Oct. 1, 2018 to May 7, 2019, Jordan received $3,265.02 in medical assistance while withholding her employment since Aug. 24, 2018.
Her preliminary hearing will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Health care fraud
Brian Nichols, 40, of Columbia Cross Road, was charged for failing to report his employment to the Bradford County Assistance Office while continuing to receive medical assistance benefits.
According to the Office of State Inspector General, Nichols was employed since Jan. 1, 2019 and unlawfully collected $6,536.80 in medical assistance benefits from on or about April 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019.
His preliminary hearing will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.