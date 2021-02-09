False identification to law enforcement
Edward John McGowan, 39, of Wyalusing, was charged with schedule 3 misdemeanor for false identification to law enforcement officer, and simple violations for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and disregarding a traffic lane (single).
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 24, a trooper pulled a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe.
The driver claimed to be a Johnathan Brown and stated that he did not have any form of identification on him, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper reported that he ran a NCIC/Clean which showed no responses for anyone with the name or date of birth that the driver said.
McGowan was asked to step out of the car and a second NCIC/Clean check was conducted, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said the front seat passenger was interviewed and said that the driver’s name was Eddie, and that she didn’t know his last name.
McGowan admitted that his name was Eddie but wouldn’t give the trooper his last name, according to the criminal complaint.
At that time, he was taken into custody and brought to PSP Towanda for suspect identification.
On Feb. 4, McGowan was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where he was unable to post a $10,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Theft/crime by deception
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a telephone scam that resulted in the victim, an elderly Wysox resident, sending money to an unknown person.
According to police, this happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and there is no more information to further the investigation at this time.
The release report says that three separate checks valued at $18,500, various gift cards valued at $5,000 and $1,000 worth of $100 dollar bills were stolen from the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.