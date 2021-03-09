Drug possession
Travis L. Lattimer, 43, of Owego, NY, was charged with misdemeanors for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violations for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and improper sunscreening.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 8:26 p.m. on Jan. 10, a trooper was stationary at the intersection of Wolcott Hollow Road and Route 220 in Athens Township when he observed a car with dark window sunscreening on the rear passenger windows and rear window.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that once he was pulled over, Lattimer couldn’t provide a driver’s license and identified himself by name. An NCIC check showed that Lattimer had a suspended license.
The trooper noted that a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the car and that Lattimer appeared very nervous.
When questioned about the contents of the vehicle, Lattimer stated that there was smoke in the car, according to the affidavit.
At that time, two more troopers arrived on scene to assist with a consent search of the vehicle. The search uncovered two rocks of suspected methamphetamine, Zig Zag rolling papers, a black digital scale, a clear smoking pipe, and a clear smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine.
Police said that though no marijuana was found initially, the car was seized along with the evidence and towed to PSP Towanda for a more thorough search.
A partially smoked marijuana blunt was found inside the glovebox the next day and was placed into evidence as well.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on March 30.
Lorenzo Lee Davies, 21, of Vestal, NY, was charged with misdemeanor for marijuana – small amount personal use and the simple violation for exceeding 65 or 70 MPH for all vehicles by 12 MPH.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, troopers were stationary when they saw Davies speeding on Route 17 through a hand-held radar device.
Police said that after they pulled Davies over, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from his car.
Court documents show that Davies admitted to having marijuana in his car and granted permission for a consent search.
A search uncovered a plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. on March 30.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are currently investigating an alleged burglary of a stamp collection from an Ulster Township residence.
According to police, the victim is missing a book of collectible stamps valued at $50 and isn’t sure of when it may have been stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Retail Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Caleb Lattimer, 30, of Canton Township, and Zane Drever, 19, of Canton Borough, for stealing snacks from the Pump and Pantry on Route 14 in Canton Township.
Police said that at about 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 20, troopers were dispatched to the Pump and Pantry where the complainant claimed a theft occurred the night before.
The complainant reported that the following was stolen: a meat stick ($1), mini doughnuts ($2.19), a 20 ounce soda bottle ($2.19), Workfare canvas gloves ($2.11), pastry ($1.89), and crackers ($.59).
The release report showed that the two men were cited via non-traffic citation for retail theft.
Car theft
Liza J. Johnson, 27, of Athens Borough, was charged with schedule 3 felony for theft by unlawful taking – movable property, schedule 2 misdemeanor for unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles, misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple violation for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
The Athens Borough Police Department said that on March 4, Johnson arrived at a borough residence and asked for a ride in the 2008 Nissan Entourage minivan parked outside. The victims denied Johnson a ride and informed her that it was because the car was in need of repairs and was unsafe to operate.
Police said that the victims went back inside and assumed Johnson was waiting on a taxi. The affidavit of probable cause shows that they came back outside, the minivan, which had the keys inside, was missing.
An officer later found Johnson and pulled her over when she was traveling west on Spruce Street in the stolen vehicle.
He reported that she parked the car and proceeded to walk away. She willingly came back when the officer called her, and she was then taken into custody for theft of a motor vehicle.
A search of the vehicle uncovered hypodermic needles, small plastic baggies that contained an unknown type of residue, alcohol prep pads, and a modified metal spoon, according to the affidavit.
During the traffic stop, the officer saw that she also had an active warrant of arrest by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Parole Board. Another check showed that Johnson’s drivers license was suspended by the PA Department of Motor Vehicles.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 30.
Indecent assault, corruption of minors
Kevin M. Dawson, 34, of Souderton, Pa., was charged with two counts of the felony for indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and one count of the felony for corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a girl between the ages of 5 and 7.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that they are working with the Bradford and Montgomery counties Children and Youth Services on an investigation of Dawson reportedly having sexual contact with the minor victim at his New Albany Borough residence on several occasions from 2015 to 2017.
Police reviewed forensic interviews with the child who reported instances of Dawson touching her on her “private parts” over and under her clothes on multiple occasions. She said that the abuse stopped when she was about 8 years old, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The affidavit shows that BC District Attorney Daniel Barrett approved the two charges of indecent assault and one charge of corruption of minors against Dawson on Dec. 20, 2019 based on evidence that he had received.
On Dec. 24, 2019, police heard from a representative of Montgomery County CYS that Dawson had denied all allegations and wanted to take a polygraph test.
Court documents show that the results of the polygraph determined “deception indicated” to the crucial questions regarding the alleged sexual contact. The PSP member who conducted the lie detector test reported that when he asked Dawson if it was possible that the allegations were true, he replied “anything is possible.”
Police said the charges against Dawson were approved by the BC District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 14, 2020.
Dawson was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility between Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 when a professional bondsman posted his $100,000 bail in surety bonds.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 24.
