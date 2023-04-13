Loitering
A Towanda man faces loitering and trespassing charges for an alleged incident on April 5 in Towanda Borough.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Loitering
A Towanda man faces loitering and trespassing charges for an alleged incident on April 5 in Towanda Borough.
Robert Wayne Devine, 60, was knocking on the doors and trying to enter someone else’s residence on Third Street around 9:35 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. Devine was on someone else’s porch on Third Street and eventually detained by police. In the back of the residence, police saw “an exterior storm door open with pry marks” that appeared to be made with a screwdriver.
Devine was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $7,500. He faces charges that include misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time, misdemeanor defiant trespassing, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense and summary public drunkenness/similar misconduct. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on April 12 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Feb. 27.
Zahyne McCarthy, 18, was driving on Mix Ave and struck two parked vehicles, according to Towanda Borough police. He displayed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were performed. Marijuana was smelled on his person and he was arrested for driving under the influence.
McCarthy faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.