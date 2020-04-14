Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported an instance of theft that occurred on March 18 in Towanda Township.
According to police, a 52-year-old female on Chesnutt Hills Lane was victimized by a scam. State police are investigating.
Hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a hit and run occurred on Mott Town Road in Wells Township on April 6.
According to police, a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Ramsey Weeks, 21, of Gillett, was traveling west on Mott Town Road near the intersection of Rowley Hill Road when the vehicle lost control and exited the right side of the roadway after failing to properly negotiate a left curve in the road. The vehicle crashed into a barn, then fled the scene without making a reasonable attempt to notify the property owner. A witness helped police identify the driver.
Weeks has been charged with multiple offenses. No injuries were reported.
