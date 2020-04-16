Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported an instance of theft on Coolbaugh Road in Wysox Township on April 3.
According to police, the victim is missing his wallet including sensitive information. He told police that he is unsure of who took the wallet but had friends over recently and has not seen his items since. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Scattering rubbish
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating trash that was dumped along Grange Road in Franklin Township on April 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Fender bender in Wendy’s parking lot
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported a two vehicle accident that occurred in the Wendy’s parking lot on the Golden Mile in Wysox Township on Monday afternoon.
According to police, a 2005 Dodge RAM 1500 operated by Matthew Kipp, 25, of New Albany, was traveling south in the exit lane of the Wendy’s parking lot and began to turn west onto the Golden Mile. The vehicle was then put into reverse and backed into a 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada. Police were assisted on scene by Williams Towing.
Kipp was cited with a traffic violation.
Sexual assault reported
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda investigated sexual assault allegations in which a 17-year-old female was allegedly assaulted by a person known to her in Franklin Township. The investigation revealed the allegations to be false.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Christopher Brewster, 30, of Nuremberg, Pennsylvania, on charges of criminal mischief after an investigation into an incident on Lawrence Street in New Albany Borough on Monday.
According to police, Brewster repeatedly kicked a door at a residence and ultimately damaged the door. The door’s value was assessed at $350.
Assault
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Michael Compton, 24, of Columbia Cross Roads, with assault following an investigation of an instance of domestic violence on April 8.
According to police, state troopers responded to a report of domestic violence on Thompson Hill Road in South Creek Township at 11:29 a.m. on the aforementioned date. Upon interviewing the victim, it was learned that Compton had struck the victim in the head and face multiple times following an argument. Injuries were observed by police. Compton then fled the scene but was apprehended by troopers later.
Compton was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.
