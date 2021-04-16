Crash
A 38-year-old New Albany man was injured following an April 12 crash that resulted in a speeding charge.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Donald R. O’Connor was traveling west on Route 6 in West Burlington Township around 5:37 a.m. when he lost control of his 1999 Volkswagen Beetle and hit an embankment. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Junior’s Towing, and O’Connor was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre by Western Alliance EMS for treatment of unknown injuries.
The Troy Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
Rollover crash
A Barton man was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic following an April 11 crash on Cotton Hollow Road, near the intersection of Battle Creek Road, in Windham Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Zachary R. Johnson was traveling east around 7:23 p.m. when his 2009 Toyota Camry traveled off the east shoulder, then veered back across the roadway and struck a ditch, and then a tree, before overturning onto its roof. Johnson was uninjured.
Sutton’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. Greater Valley EMS and the Windham Township Fire Company also assisted at the scene.
Down an embankment
Two people from Montoursville were uninjured after their 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer went down an embankment into a wooded area around 9:28 p.m. on April 7.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 63-year-old Richard M. Upright and his passenger, 25-year-old Abel J. Upright, were traveling south on Route 87 in Forks Township when the SUV left the east side of the roadway and went down the embankment. The driver was able to make a controlled stop, and attempted to back out of the wooded area where it drove over multiple logs. The vehicle ended up inoperable with damage to its front end and front tire, and had to be towed by West End Towing.
The driver was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Crash into retaining wall
A Troy woman and her passenger sustained minor injuries following an April 9 crash on Route 6 in West Burlington Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 77-year-old Audrey C. Schanbacher and her passenger, 23-year-old Brenna C. Schanbacher, were heading west around 2:57 p.m. when she overcompensated for a left-hand curve in the road when her 2008 Ford Fusion left the west shoulder of the roadway, traveled into the eastbound lane, and then off the west shoulder where it struck a wooden retaining wall.
Jesse’s towing removed the vehicle from the scene. Western Alliance EMS transported both occupants to the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
The Troy Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
Theft investigation
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the reported theft of a white gold Zales diamond necklace, a white gold diamond ring, a Nova Ace blender, a Ring indoor camera, a Ring video doorbell, and a TP Link wi-fi router from a residence at 15 Strope Road in Windham Township. Police said the theft took place sometime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, and there were no signs of force.
Anyone with information is asked to (570) 265-2186.
