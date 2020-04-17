One vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported a one vehicle wreck that resulted in DUI charges for a New York man in Ridgebury Township on April 10.
According to police, the crash occurred in the area of 10 Rumsey Road when a 2016 Ford Escape operated by Wendell Booker Sr., 56, of Ithaca, was traveling east on Ridgebury Road and failed to negotiate a right hand curve. The vehicle continued straight off the roadway striking a four foot pole before rolling over and coming to a final stop in the roadway. Police classified the crash report as a DUI. Assisting on scene were Ridgebury Fire, Tri-Township Ambulance and Furman & Jones Towing.
Receiving stolen property
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Sabrina Teneyck, 44, of Troy, on charges of receiving stolen property on April 10.
According to police, troopers investigated some bags that were left at someone’s residence on Route 6 in North Towanda Township and found drug paraphernalia along with stolen items from a recent theft inside the back packs.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of criminal mischief in Wysox Township following an incident some time between April 9-13.
According to police, an unknown actor damaged and spray painted a barn and another outbuilding on a Allens Road property in Wysox Township. Two signs in the vicinity of Allens Road and Lake Road were also spray painted. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a burglary that took place on Route 187 in Wysox Township on April 10.
According to police, the victim’s home surveillance showed two male suspects forcing entry into the residence and removing several items including multiple Invicta watches, a chrome cigarette rolling machine, and a reproduced Thurderbird car radio/record player. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
