DUI
A two vehicle crash involving children resulted in two misdemeanor DUI charges against a 30-year-old man from Waverly.
On March 15, Sayre Borough police responded to the crash on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly with reported injuries. The two vehicles had collided head on and blocked the roadway, according to police.
Investigators said a red Mazda RX8 being driven by Jason W. Jefferson was turning left into the Dandy Mini Mart along the Banana Curve when it hit a southbound vehicle. Witnesses reported that after exiting his vehicle, Jefferson stumbled and fell to the ground. He was taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Police said while trying to find registration and insurance information from Jefferson’s vehicle, they detected a faint odor of marijuana. Later questioned, Jefferson admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
Drug paraphernalia
A Milan man and Athens woman face charges after Sayre police caught up to them while cutting through a back yard in the borough and found drugs and paraphernalia.
Police first spotted 19-year-old Jadon Mitchell Allen and 29-year-old Brittany Marie Amentler walking north on South Keystone Avenue and noticed they were walking faster than normal. After turning around, police couldn’t find Allen and Amentler. They began searching the area by going up Center Street, then Summit Street, and then found them running through the back yard at a home at the corner of Mill Street. Asked why they were running, Allen first said they didn’t think they could be out due to the coronavirus, and then both said it was because of the cold, according to police.
Allen was found with a spring-loaded knife; bag containing five broken meth pipes, five Q-tips, a tweezer with burn marks, and two plastic snort tubes; a metal case with four metal/plastic smoking devices, a plastic bag with residue, a plastic snort tube, and a plastic bag with an unknown black powder; a Swisher Sweets package with six plastic scoops used for packaging and four plastic snort tubes; and a plastic container with 15 plastic bags with crystalline substances/residues and six cigarette wrappers with a white powder residue, according to police.
Allen faces the misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at night time, intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon.
Amentler was charged with misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time.
Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for June 23.
Assault
A Sayre man faces the misdemeanor charges of simple assault and possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, along with summary harassment and criminal mischief, following an April 13 fight on North Higgins Avenue.
According to Sayre Borough police, 23-year-old Jeremy Rex Wolcott assaulted a woman who had picked him up from South Carolina after refusing to give him a ride back down there. He had also stomped on her phone. After Wolcott was arrested and his belongings were searched on a friend’s porch, police found a small baggie of marijuana.
Wolcott was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
