Drugs
A town of Barton man was arrested following a drug deal in North Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old James Charles Millard sold two baggies of methamphetamine and two buprenorphone and naloxone films to a confidential informant in the parking lot next to Burger King on April 6. Additional buprenorphone and naloxone films were found during a search along with oxycodone pills and other drug paraphernalia.
Millard was charge with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; felony criminal use of a communication facility; and three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
Millard was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
DUI
A Canton Borough man was arrested for DUI and related charges following a March 3 crash on Route 3009 in Burlingtown Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Jordan Tyler Yellenic was traveling north after 11 p.m. when his 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer hit a tree off the east side berm. Police said Yellenic smelled strongly of alcohol and had difficulty walking from the ambulance to the patrol car. Once at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, police said Yellenic threw up on the ground.
A blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.269%.
Yellenic was charged with misdemeanor unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI alcohol/controlled substance, and the summary violations of careless driving, driving at safe speed, disregard traffic lane, and purchase of alcohol by a minor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.
Burglary
A Sayre woman faces felony burglary and criminal trespass charges after Sayre Borough police said a woman came home around 12:26 p.m. on March 26 to find her front door open and her dog missing.
According to police, the victim later reported she had received a call saying that Sheena Marie Barto, 37, had been spotted with the dog while walking down South Lehigh Avenue. Before police could get to Barto’s residence, the victim told them she had been there, pushed open the front door, which was ajar, and the dog left the property with her. According to police, Barton never offered an explanation for the theft.
She was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
Drug possession
A town of Barton man was arrested for drug possession charges following a March 26 traffic stop in the Ulster Dandy Mini Mart parking lot for a license plate light that was out.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the vehicle driven by 19-year-old Caden Joseph Mint smelled of marijuana, and Mint later admitted to having a large amount of marijuana inside. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Jack Williams Towing and a search warrant was executed the next morning. During the search, police found the marijuana, along with THC wax.
He was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; summary no rear lights, summary investigation by officer/duty of operator; and summary fail to carry registration.
Mint was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A formal arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for May 13.
Strangulation
A Sayre man was charged with felony strangulation, along with the misdemeanors of recklessly engangering another person, simple assault, and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle/property following a March 31 incident in the borough.
According to Sayre police, 29-year-old Joshua R. Uhl allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman before she was able to make contact with a friend who picked her up. Uhl then hit the vehicle with his own in the back and driver’s side before driving off.
Uhl was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, which then was reduced to $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
False reports
Emily A. Strope, 38, of Athens Township was charged with two counts of misdemeanor false report – falsely incriminate another and two counts of misdemeanor false reports – reported offense did not occur after claiming a man she had a protection order against was on her property twice, according to Athens Township police. Police were able to prove otherwise.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Stalking
A Towanda Township man was charged with the misdemeanors of stalking, terroristic threats, and harassment after Towanda Borough police received a complaint from a woman that 44-year-old Douglas Barry Funk wouldn’t stop contacting her.
Police said Funk left her more than 200 voicemails since December with multiple inappropriate and threatening statements.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $65,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Russell Michael Corron, 28, of Towanda Borough, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia after Pennsylvania State Police were called to a North Towanda Township apartment complex on a report that Corron was using methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said Corron showed them a clear glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
Drugs
A Laceyville woman faces charges following a March 24 traffic stop on South Branch Road in Monroe Township for speeding and a non-functioning brake light.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Haylee Diane Bastion, 26, told police she didn’t have proof of license or registration, and had no insurance on the vehicle.
Police discovered that she had a suspended license, while a check of the license plate revealed that it belonged to a 1999 Infinity G20 and not the 2009 Misubishi Eclipse she was driving. In addition, Bastion admitted to having a pipe in the vehicle, which police found had suspected marijuana residue. Police also uncovered Joker brand rolling papers, suspected methamphetamine residue in a red Coca Cola tin bearing her first name, a rubber container with suspected methamphetamine, and a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine. The substances later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Bastion was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary no rear lights, summary operating privilege suspended or revoked, summary misuse plate–card, and summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility,
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
Running from parole agent
A Burlington Township man faces the charges of felony flight to avoid apprehension/trail/punish and misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement after running from a state parole agent on April 15.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 25-year-old Marc D. Petrucci was located by parole outside the Dollar General in Burlington and ran south toward a creek when commanded to stop. Police noted that Petrucci had warrants for parole violations. The parole agent caught up to Petrucci and tried to apprehend him with physical force, but ended up injuring his right hand. Petrucci then went and locked himself inside a Petrucci Drive home, but after state police created a perimeter around the property, they were let inside by Petrucci’s mother.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
Indecent assault
A Towanda Township man faces multiple charges after multiple incidents of groping an underage girl, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Thad M. Wilcox, 37, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other, two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault of person less than 16 years of age, felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors, and felony corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
