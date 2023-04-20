DUI
A Rome, Pa. woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Windham Township on March 25.
Monica Ann Micklas, 34, was pulled over near Merry Go Round Road and Lamb Road around 6:18 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A trooper noticed that she had a Pennsylvania registration and a New York inspection sticker.
She displayed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana that morning and that her license was suspended, according to court documents. Police stated that she had her seatbelt buckled behind her. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Micklas faces charges that include four counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked, summary refuse inspection and summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Possession
A Wysox man faces possession charges for an alleged incident on April 5.
Christopher Jose Parker, 45, was allegedly causing a disturbance inside his residence and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene, according to court documents. Inside the residence, police saw a plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Parker faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 at 2:15 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Feb. 28.
Joseph Scott Bowen II, 22, was driving on Route 6 around 5:54 p.m. with an expired inspection sticker, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on Elizabeth Street.
Bowen admitted to having “a glass smoking device and a small amount of marijuana in the center console,” according to court documents. He handed over the items to police and agreed to a vehicle search. Inside the vehicle, police found six glass smoking devices, a rubber capsule and a small amount of THC wax inside the capsule.
Bowen faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary fail to carry registration, summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Canton man faces DUI and possession charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on March 17.
Gerald Francis Hicks, 43, was driving carelessly with an unlit taillight and an inactive registration plate on Route 220 around 7:42 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop and Hicks displayed signs of impairment. Police also discovered that his driver’s license was suspended. Hicks agreed to a vehicle search and police found a vape pen with THC inside it. and He stated that he smoked from it that morning. Field sobriety tests were performed and police arrested him after they determined he was incapable of driving safely.
Hicks faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary no rear lights and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in in North Towanda Township during the early hours of March 25.
Jeremy William Tuttle, 40, was driving on Reuter Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. when he pulled into a parking lot where Pennsylvania State Police were conducting a traffic stop, according to court documents. Tuttle rolled down his window and held a phone out of it and stated it belonged to his friend, who was the individual that police pulled over. Troopers saw an open beer can in Tuttle’s center console. He admitted that he drank too much alcohol prior to driving. He also stated that he smoked marijuana hours prior. Police retrieved a baggie of suspected marijuana from his center console.
Tuttle faces charges that include four counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
An Owego, N.Y. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough during the early hours of March 26.
Ethan Roy Perkins, 24, was operating a vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the 500 block of Second Street around 12:10 a.m., according to court documents. He “backed out onto Bridge Street and remained stagnant in the wrong lane facing east.” Perkins then turned left and traveled down the wrong way on the 400 block of Second Street.
Towanda Borough police conducted a traffic stop and they smelled alcohol and marijuana inside the vehicle, court documents show. Police saw a smoking pipe, suspected bullet casing and grinder inside the vehicle. Perkins displayed signs of impairment and “became irate and wouldn’t listen to commands.” He was placed under arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perkins began screaming obscene language and was told to lower his voice multiple times. Inside the vehicle, police found a vodka bottle, two plates with marijuana residue, a small baggie of suspected marijuana and a case with marijuana residue. There was also two marijuana pipes inside the glove compartment . While in custody, Perkins threatened to assault the police officers.
Perkins faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with combination alcohol/drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary fail to keep right, two counts of summary drive wrong way, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages and misdemeanor disorderly conduct: obscene language/gesture. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on March 19.
Steven Matthew Pennay III, 52, was driving while intoxicated on Route 6 around 10:15 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. His vehicle’s registration was expired and belonged to a different vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and Pennay continued driving until he stopped in the North Towanda Burger King drive-thru.
He rolled down his vehicle’s window and troopers smelled alcohol emanating from it as they approached, according to court documents. Pennay was told to exit the vehicle and had “trouble balancing without bracing himself on his vehicle” as he exited. Police discovered that he had a DUI-suspended driver’s license. He displayed further signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving.
Pennay faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary careless driving, PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days, summary display plate card in improper vehicle and summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
