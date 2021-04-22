Retail theft
An Elmira man was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly trying to steal a $198 crossbow from Walmart in Athens Township on April 20.
According to Athens Township police, 21-year-old Jackson Daniel Welfel had placed the crossbow in the bottom of his cart and then walked through an empty checkout lane before he tried to leave the store. He was stopped by an asset protection, who then called police.
Welfel was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Drug possession
A Canton woman was charged with the misdemeanors of possession of controlled substance, drugs, device or cosmetic and possession of drug paraphernalia after an April 17 traffic stop in South Waverly Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, a 2009 Ford Edge was pulled over after abruptly making a lane change on Route 220 without using a turn signal. Josi Clair Salvatori, 19, was a passenger in the vehicle, and admitted to having hypodermic needles and heroin in her purse.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
DUI
A town of Barton woman was arrested for DUI charges following a Feb. 21 traffic stop shortly after midnight.
According to Sayre Borough police, a Chevrolet Trailblazer left the right side of Shepard Road twice and then made a wide turn onto Cayuta Street. Once pulled over, police said 24-year-old Victoria Ann Denno, the driver, had glassy eyes with dilated pupils and bags under her eyes, and smelled of alcohol. She also admitted to using marijuana recently.
Denno was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: alcohol – .10% to .16%, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: alcohol or controlled substance, and DUI controlled substance, as well as summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Drugs
An Ulster man was arrested following an April 10 traffic stop on Woodside Road in Monroe Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a registration check of a gray sedan coming off of the Burlington Turnpike onto Route 414 showed the driver had a suspended license. After the vehicle pulled out of the Dandy Mini Mart in Monroe Borough, police initiated a traffic stop and discovered 31-year-old Keith Richard Harbst, a back seat passenger, in possession of drug paraphernalia and a baggie of methamphetamine where he had been sitting. A search of his phone uncovered messages in which Harbst talked about how much he could buy methamphetamine for and resell it.
Harbst was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony criminal use of a communication facility, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
